This is in response to "A state of paranoia" (#12). After reading the column, my deep question is: CK Lal a dalal? Is he an agent? Wonder if he would be offended by the question. If he is offended, then his prestige is brittle, and even a simple question like that would break him. If he is not offended, then it would presumably mean that he is a real dalal. Dalal or not, that is the question.



Som Aryal

Arkansas, USA





Where is CK Lal? Have you dropped him? Has his brilliantly crafted, non-conformist edge, and hard-hitting analysis got too hot for you to handle? If so, that would be a pity and an indication that we still don't have a free press. Let's just hope he's just on holiday and will be back after the Dasain-Tihar break.



Janak Prasad

via Internet