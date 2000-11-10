This is in response to "A state of paranoia" (#12). After reading the column, my deep question is: CK Lal a dalal? Is he an agent? Wonder if he would be offended by the question. If he is offended, then his prestige is brittle, and even a simple question like that would break him. If he is not offended, then it would presumably mean that he is a real dalal. Dalal or not, that is the question.
Som Aryal
Arkansas, USA
Where is CK Lal? Have you dropped him? Has his brilliantly crafted, non-conformist edge, and hard-hitting analysis got too hot for you to handle? If so, that would be a pity and an indication that we still don't have a free press. Let's just hope he's just on holiday and will be back after the Dasain-Tihar break.
Janak Prasad
via Internet
CK Lal
Letters | From Issue #16 (November 10-16, 2000)