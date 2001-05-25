The column by CK Lal ("Time to go", #43) on Prime Minister Koirala is just right. But what is the alternative? All politicians are involved in petty politics, they have forgotten the sacrifices they made for democracy. When are they going to stop wasting time and begin making this country strong?



Sonali Regmi

New York, USA



CK Lal's State of the State columns are almost universally exceptional. They are balanced and give a judicious interpretation of events in Nepal. We need more writers like him, particularly at a time when rationality seems to be clouded by excessive emotionalism and a penchant for attack and slander. Important also is Mr Lal's respect for language: seldom will he present articles flawed by incoherent or inconsistent arguments. Thank you.



Bhaskar Koirala

by email



We have jubliantly proved that Buddha was indeed born in Nepal, but as CK Lal says, if the Buddha was born today he would not be elgible for Nepali citizenship ("In a state of statelessness", #41). Aren't we playing into South Block's "grand design" by denying our fellow citizens their birth right? Let us be vigilant against crooked Indians, but defend the rights of our madhesi brothers who fit in Prithivi Narayan's "char barna, chhatis jaat" .



Bijaya B Mali

Chhetrapati



Amidst the chorus of senseless opposition to the Citizenship Bill by Kathmandu's ultra-nationalists, your editorial and CK Lal's column ("Powder keg" and "In a state of statelessness", #41) come out as dissenting voices of sanity. I wish your publication well in an environment that is extremely hostile to rationality.



Dr. Taslim Ansari

Adarshanagar, Birgunj



My grandpa and papa were always keen that I never lost sight of my Nepali roots. That is why I undertook to visit Nepal, our family's spiritual homeland, with my classmates from St Helen. Imagine the rude shock that we received when some local boys in Pokhara taunted my

friends on the basis of their skin colour. "Dhoti chicks" was one of the nicer remarks. I came back with some unforgettable memories, but there were other nasty CK Lal-esque experiences ("Nepal fizzles as India sizzles", #42). It was a loss of innocence for me: the Shangri-la image of my forefathers' homeland suddenly looking phoney. European, American and other dollar-paying tourists on the other hand got lavish treatment everywhere. Perhaps the Nepali proverb "Guest is God" was updated to "Dollar is Deity".



Anupama Ghale and friends

Kalimpong



CLASSLESS SOCIETY



I have been following the recent madness of private schools closing down due to Maoist threats through your Internet edition.Finally something is shaking up those complacent politicians, administrators and people to look into the much neglected state of public education in Nepal, the lawlessness and the lack of quality control in the private schools. Being a product of both a public school and a private school, let me say we have come a long way in stopping the mass migration of children across the border, saving a lot of money. It is a shame that it took violent attacks on schools to wake the government up. But private schools should not be made scapegoats for the government's negligence. Shame on the government and shame on you and I for our apathy.



Neeta Pokhrel

London, UK



I agree with Binod Bhattarai in "A classless society" (#43). The students' wing of the Maoists must realise this is a very unpopular move that needs to be condemned by all conscious Nepalis. If our so-called revolutionaries are opposed to private schools, let them sort it out through negotiations, not violence. And what has the government been doing all these years-either sleeping or recklessly experimenting with the education system. Public schools are shabby, and if it had not been for private schools our education system would be in an even worse state.



Sushil Thapa

Winchester, Virginia, USA