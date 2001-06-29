CK Lal in "Regal to royal" (#48) provokes debate by making the point about tradition and the need to change it. Indeed, we should discard what Tagore called "dead habit", but tradition is one part of that fascinating, ever-evolving, all embracing entity we call culture. It is also a part of a nation's symbology, it's pschye. It will evolve at its own pace. It will be shaped by its own genius, this tradition, this culture and yes, this value system. We can indeed demand its demise, but will it listen? Once basic tools were worshipped during Karma puja, today some have computers anointed. Once traditional clothes were worn to observe religious ceremonies, today business clothes are acceptable. A new generation has forgotten how a particular aspect of faith was born, but in their jeans they observe a variant of that original belief. You publish Desmond Doig's labour of a search for Nepali salvation in "Saving Faith", the whole point surely is that someone, somewhere will remember or discover and while not believing, learn.



Dubby Bhagat

Kathmandu