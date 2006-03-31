CK Lal has correctly read the tide of republicanism ('A future foretold', #289) at Tribhuban University campuses. However, a columnist of his repute needs to do more. He should advise us about methods of translating our energy into concrete program of action.



Manas Paudel,

Tribhuban University

C K Lal should seriously contemplate a sabbatical. His columns are dull, repetitive and lack a balanced view of Nepali politics. His lack of criticism of the political parties and their role in leading us to the mess we are today baffles me and I suspect being a 'kangresi' hiding behind a 'democrat' veil is the root cause. This is obvious to anyone without political affiliations who reads your paper. Maybe a period off from journalism will revitalise him and put aside his double standards which an unbiased paper like you continue to promote. As for your other guest columnist, Bihari K Shrestha, the less said the better.



Name withheld,

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