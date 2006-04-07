Who is this 'name withheld' guy sticking a knife into CK Lal's prose labelling them 'dull, repetitive'? For all his kangresi credentials, CK Lal is one of the four most prolific writers of our land. CK's writings routinely outshine those of the world's best publications, like The Economist. His lines are smart, style witty and content intense. Here's the warning: let CK go on a sabbatical and I will start my own

andolan here in Pennsylvania to boycott Nepali Times.

Shreya Singh Budhathoki,

USA



Shiva Sharma,

Kamalpokhari



. 'Name witheld' (Letters, #291) finally said something I'd been meaning to say for some time now. CK Lal has run out of things to say, his space should be given to someone else and he should take a sabbatical. But one piece of advice: you shouldn't print anonymous letters.

Gyan Subba,

email



. I completely agree with CK Lal taking a sabbatical. He has been a star columnist but it seems he has profound hatred and anger. We can hear enough hatred and anger from our political leaders. Enough of your ramblings, Mr Lal, we have heard all what needs to be said. Take a break and come back when you regain that touch you used to have couple of years ago.

Jeevan Lal,

Hong Kong