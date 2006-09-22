CK Lal ('Big gamble,' #315) seems to have no knowledge of how the Nepal Army functions. His gibberish that the choice of Katuwal was controversial makes no sense. According to Lal's logic, nobody should have been promoted, since the entire army was following somebody's orders. Mr Lal, please keep in mind that the main criterion for promotion in the army is seniority. May I ask who else he had in mind?

Amrit KC,

Bishalnagar