CK Lal ('Big gamble,' #315) seems to have no knowledge of how the Nepal Army functions. His gibberish that the choice of Katuwal was controversial makes no sense. According to Lal's logic, nobody should have been promoted, since the entire army was following somebody's orders. Mr Lal, please keep in mind that the main criterion for promotion in the army is seniority. May I ask who else he had in mind?
Amrit KC,
Bishalnagar
The article 'DDR, SSR, RRR and the SPA' (State of the State, #313) by CK Lal provides strong, well-researched, and valid ideas, that should educate our politicians about US diplomacy around the world. While appreciating that the US did in a way help cancel the military threat from the Maoists, we shouldn't forget that the US has long used other nations to serve its corporate-led priorities. Just consider the financial assistance provided to the corrupt Marcos family in return for a US military base in the Philippines, and the export of Stinger missiles to the Afghan Mujahideen to expel the Soviets. Other nations too will use Nepal, if unfavourable economic and social polarities develop between our two neighbours. As CK says, civil society should understand such dynamics and take action if required.
Amir Poudel,
via email