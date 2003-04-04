Thanks to CK Lal for 'War dividend' (#138). Why on earth does our government want to support this war and go against world opinion? Nepal's support is not really important to America, and we should not extend it to such a senseless act even if it did matter. Nepal should stick with the UN if it wants its own sovereignty, otherwise one day we may meet the same fate as Iraq.

As a regular visitor to Nepal and an occasional reader of Nepal Times, I am often intrigued by the passion that your columnist CK Lal generates. I have never been able to understand why seemingly intelligent readers pounce on him, sometimes for no reason whatsoever. After reading your last three issues continuously, now I think I know why. CK Lal makes even learned Nepali intellectuals look like morons. He exposes them for what most of them are: narrow, shallow, intolerant, and mean. Take for example Lal's take on noted sociologist Robert Merton.I haven't read such an erudite obituary in a long time. Lal explains the ideas of Merton rather than describe his personality. If even that can generate censure, I salute Lal for being what he is. Last week's intelligent critique of Sir Jeffrey's imperial mission to Nepal was well-aimed and blunt. I shall wait to see the reaction that it generates. English-speaking Nepali elite, from here and abroad, are sure to take Lal to task because he has done something that none of them are capable of doing. Though I admire your courage in consistently publishing contrarian views, I think Lal deserves to be read by the non-English reading Nepali public as well.