There was a translation error in the introduction to Minister of Physical Planning and Works Jagat Gauchan ('New cabinet appointments', From the Nepali Press #257). Gauchan was accused of involvement in the attempted murder of journalist Padam Thakurathi.

'Underfed and underfunded' in #256 gave the erroneous impression the school-feeding program is being “phased out”. In fact, the World Food Program's school feeding programs have been running since 1967 and now provide snacks to 500,000 school children in Nepal every day.