The first music shows in the series Classic Encounters kept music lovers up till late on Tuesday when Looza played at the Liquid Lounge and Stupa belted out both originals and covers at Moksh. The parties went on till midnight at the two venues, considered among the best clubs in town. While Looza focused on blues and funk numbers by artists such as John Scofield, Incubus, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Eric Clapton and Bob Marley, over at Moksh, Stupa was doing covers of hits like Jimi Hendrix's Fire and their own originals, including Right Path and Thanksgiving.

The second set of concerts in the series happens tonight, when guitarist Anil Shahi will play classical fusion along with flautist Binod Katuwal and percussionist Pritam Rai on the tabla at Absolute Bar. The ever-shy Shahi, who spent years learning classical flute under masters in Banaras, is known more for his classical fusion guitar style. His debut album Maya Mantra was a huge success that established him as one of Nepal's finest. The trio will be playing original instrumental fusion along with revamped traditional tunes and Arabic tunes on the banjo.

Also tonight, non-stop jazz improvisers Cadenza will return home to Upstairs. The band, which has won tremendous popularity among jazz lovers in Nepal and beyond, is now working on a jazz vocal album together with some of its musical friends. Tonight, Cadenza will feature guitarist Bharat Rai, saxophonist Mariano, bassist Roshan Gurung, percussionist Samir Chettri and drummer and vocalist Nabin Chettri. The first half of the evening will feature jazz vocals while in the second half, the band will swing to the beat of African latin jazz.

Classic Encounters is a series of jazz, blues and fusion music concerts organised by Party Nepal in some of Kathmandu's premium party venues, including Liquid Lounge, J-Bar and Latin Quarters in Baber Mahal.



Classic Encounters, Friday 2 June

Anil Shahi at Absolute Bar, 8PM

Cadenza at Upstairs, 8PM

Both shows are by invitation only