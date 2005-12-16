As a mother and former teacher, I am acutely aware of the severe discipline problems in many American schools cited in Shradha Ghale's Nepali Pan column ('In their classroom', #275). We used to have firm discipline way back when I was in school where teachers were respected and cutting up was not tolerated. No more. That said, I see Nepal schools teaching conformity, drawing within the lines, no going outside of the status quo. Societies that want to thrive and change and prosper need imagination, vision, big dreams and people willing to be crazy enough to make those dreams reality.



Maggie Namjou,

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