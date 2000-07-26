Clean bill of health for king Nepali Society | From Issue #2 (July 26 - August 1, 2000)

King Birendra is back from his annual health checkup at the Cromwell Hospital in London.



His Majesty had been admitted to the hospital for treatment last November after he suffered a mild heart attack. He was given an angioplasty which requires a medical check-up every six month. This method is effective as long as other healthy arteries do not get blocked.



Doctors involved in King Birendra's treatment found that one of the arteries was 90 percent blocked. Since the King was suffering a block in only one artery, the doctors had suggested angioplasty and not a coronary bypass that is needed for more serious patients.



After his latest check-up, the Royal Palace announced that His Majesty's condition was "satisfactory".