Nepal Oil Corporation is mulling a ban on petrol and diesel vendors selling kerosene too. This is an effort to cut fuel adulteration, and will be implemented in consultation with the Nepal Petroleum Dealers Association. Several NGOs have been campaigning for this move as a way to reduce the rampant adulteration of petrol and diesel with subsidised kerosene. Petrol currently sells at Rs 52 a litre and diesel at Rs 26.50 a litre, and kerosene is priced at Rs 17 a litre. Kerosene worth more than Rs 1 billion is mixed with petrol and diesel every year in Nepal, according to a recent estimate.