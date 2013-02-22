Skoda division of Morang Auto Works (MAW) in partnership with the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) will distribute 300 improved cooking stoves in Makwanpur. A joint press release said the one year partnership will complement ICIMOD’s ongoing work related to black carbon and air pollution.

Flying high

Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, reported net profit of US$42 million in 2012, up by 200 per cent from 2011. The last year saw strong improvements in revenues, passenger numbers, and cost control.

Colourful life

Kansai Nerolac Paints India, a subsidiary of Kansai Paints Japan has started operations in Nepal under the brand name Kansai Paints Nepal. According to a press statement, KNP had acquired 68 per cent stake in Nepal Shalimar Paints last year.

Free holiday

The eight holiday winners of Bajajtantra campaign have left for a five day trip to Thailand. Hansraj Hulaschand the authorised distributor of Bajaj motorbikes in Nepal launched the campaign.

Happy homes

Asian Paints Nepal has launched Apex Tile Guard, high-quality emulsion paint. The company says Apex Tile Guard is the only clay tile and brick coating available in the Nepali market which has the ability to protect tiles and bricks from harsh weather conditions.

Easy business

International Finance Corporation is supporting the government of Nepal in simplifying and automating procedures for issuing licences and other approvals for investors. It is supported by the UK Government and the Norwegian agency for Development Cooperation.

Climbing fun

Astrex Climbing Wall and NepalSutra are organising Wall Spiders to promote climbing culture in Nepal on 22 and 23 February. The competition is open to 14-24 year olds.

Happy birthday

Waterfront Resort in Pokhara celebrated its first anniversary. The staff of the resort donated blood and cleaned the surrounding lake to mark the occasion.

Six and counting

Triveni Byapar has opened its sixth showroom in Banepa featuring products from Yasuda, Panasonic, Daewoo, Sanyo, Moulinex, and Tiger. The showroom offers a variety of home electronic appliances.

Customers first

International Money Express began the IME Customers’ Special Week from 19 February. On this occasion IME is giving Ncell SIM worth Rs 99 talk time for free to each customer for every transaction made at IME Centres and private agents across Nepal.

Pick and choose

Universal Electrocom of Lucky Group has launched a complete range of home appliances in the market. It also sells and distributes home appliances of European and Asian brands along with Colours Mobile.