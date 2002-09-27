Fifty Nepali and French mountaineering enthusiasts have got together to clean up Mt Dhaulagiri. It is estimated that Dhaulagiri is littered with about two tonnes of garbage piled up since the 1960s, when the region was first opened for mountaineering. The four-week long clean-up campaign, starting 23 September, is expected to collect 1,700 kg of waste. The less harmful items such as clothes will be burnt, recyclable metals will be sold within Nepal, and highly toxic batteries will be taken to France to be recycled. Dhaulagiri is the world's seventh highest mountain, and considered one of Nepal's most difficult trek routes.

