Encouraged by the enthusiasm that the local women's group of Milan Marg, Teku, showed in keeping their area clean, Friends of the Bagmati (FOB) organised a Clean Up Program around the Bagmati Ghat on 4 December. Kathmandu Metropolitan City office supported the program by providing the necessary equipment and technical human resources.The group of women were trained by FOB under the Neighbourhood Watch Scheme project to make compost manure in order to manage their household solid waste. Almost 50 people joined hands to sweep piles of waste that had accumulated adjacent to Milan Park and along the nearby 50 metres stretch. Participants included people from different walks of life. They were of the opinion that the local people should be responsible for their own area clean up.