Xpress Money, an international money transfer company, has joined hands with Asian Trekking to launch 'Xpress Money Eco-Everest Expedition 2012'. The clean-up trek will be led by Apa Sherpa and Dawa Steven Sherpa.

Say cheese

Syakar Trading Company, the sole distributor of Honda Motorcycle in Nepal, has launched 'Me and my Dio', a Facebook-based photo competition for Honda Dio owners. The competition will be from 8 May to 8 June for a grand prize of Rs 100,000.

Happy beerday

Gorkha Brewery celebrates Tuborg's 132th anniversary with the launch of Tuborg Big Can (500 ml). The can is available at an introductory price of Rs 150.

Power shots

Canon has released eight new digital compact cameras including Powershot SX-260 and SX-240.

Charity deal

Hamro Deal, an online-based company, has collected over

Rs 25,200 for Seti flood victims. The amount was handed over to Nepal Red Cross Society last week.