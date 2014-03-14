TOH EE MING
These prolonged gridlocks have once more spread disillusionment and hopelessness among the voters who showed up in large numbers last November to elect this body. As always, the leadership of this country is more concerned with political score-keeping and the immediate goals of sticking to the power than anything else.
For a nation writing its constitution, we don’t display the level of enthusiasm or ambition to discuss larger issues that will determine the socio-political and economic direction of the country. If we need long-term resolutions of problems plaguing us, we have to start here and now.