Now, two years after the release of their first album Kalakarmi, Maharjan’s band Hari Maharjan Project is back with another gem. Sudina, Nepali for ‘a good day’, is finally out for those who want a made in Nepal eargasm.
It is Maharjan’s brilliant guitar playing that drives the listener through the noisy chaos of the Valley in the opening track Memories of Kathmandu and yet manages to extract a semblance of seclusion in Sudina. The energy of Easter and Pullu Kishi at once transports you into the whirlpool pull of chariots in the narrow streets of Asan and Patan.
Because of his vast experience in arranging over 15,000 songs, Maharjan’s music too escapes conventional genres and nomenclature, even though all the songs in Sudina are structured around a virtuoso guitar.
In addition to Hari Maharjan’s regular band members, Riju Tuladhar on bass and Daniel Rasaily on drums, guest musicians from the Netherlands have also contributed to the album. Peter Keijsers, executive producer, is omnipresent with his bass. The famous Nepali folk-band Kutumba also feature throughout the album, lending its jazzy improvisations a somewhat earthy feel. Part recorded in Venlo, Netherlands, and in Kathmandu, Sudina transcends all technical barriers and sounds better than Kalakarmi.
Driven by Maharjan’s roving guitar and backed by the groovy rhythm section, Sudina alternates between dense clarity and clear density, finishing faster than the 57 minutes its tracks take up.
Sudina
Hari Maharjan, guitars
Peter Keijsers, bass
Riju Tuladhar, bass
Daniel Rasaily, drums
Ben Fikkert, piano
Theo Thomassen, classical guitar
Rs 350
Available at Kathmandu Music Centre, Thamel (01)4259968, 9851067909
Hari Maharjan playing with Kutumba