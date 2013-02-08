Rabin Maharjan has become the third winner of iPhone 5 in the ongoing Yamaha’s ‘Like my style’ campaign on Facebook. Yamaha is giving away smart phones and cash prize to the most liked pictures of the contestants with their Yamaha bikes posted on Facebook.

Saving our heritage

Gorakhnath temple in Thapathali has been inaugurated after the renovations by NMB Bank as a part of its social initiative. In a statement NMB Bank said it has been spreading awareness on preservation of cultural heritage.

Zooming speed

Vianet is offering free installation and free three months fibre internet with yearly subscription of high speed internet via Fibre to the home (FTTH) technology at the ongoing CAN Info-Tech. It is also giving away a Galaxy Note II to one lucky winner.

Golden offer

AIT, authorised distributor of TVS automobiles in Nepal has launched ‘Sunaulo Offer Chut Pani, Suun Pani’ giving cash discounts on the purchase of TVS bikes and scooters. Customers will also stand a chance to win gold through lucky draw.

Easy internet

Subisu cablenet is offering special discounts for internet connection through Fibre to the Home (FTTH) technology at the CAN Info-Tech 2013. It also has double bandwith offer that gives customer free bandwith equivalent to the bandwith package they purchase.

Celebrating love

Tranquility Spa is offering Valentine Special offer to celebrate the month of love. Couples can enjoy special packages at Tranquility’s four venues at Valentine’s discounts.

IT power

The five day Midas CAN Infotech-2013 began in Kathmandu from Wednesday. During the exhibition, working papers on e-democracy and freedom of expression in digital society will be presented, and new models of mobile phones, laptops, and tablets will also be showcased.