ATC Group has launched Hamrokitchen.com, a new online shopping destination dedicated to kitchen appliances. With over 25,000 products on its site, Hamrokitchen is also available as an app in both Android and Apple platforms.

Exchange galore

Pooja International Nepal, the authorised importer of Volkswagen announced ‘Volkswagen Exchange Carnival 2017’. Customers can exchange their old cars from any brand with Volkswagen Polo, Vento, Beetle, and Tiguan from the authorised showrooms at Thapathali and Panipokhari. The offer runs till 3 February.

Second set of wings

Himalaya Airlines, a Nepal-China Joint Venture Airline added a second aircraft to its fleet, a new Airbus 320-214. Over the coming years the company plans to add 15 Airbus 320 aircraft to its fleet. The airlines will be flying directly to Kuala Lumpur and Yangon, this year.

Brand new

MAW Enterprise has launched the new SKODA Rapid in the Nepali market. The new car comes in two engine variants: 1.5L TDI diesel engine and the 1.6L MPI petrol engine. SKODA Rapid is available across all authorised showroom in the country.