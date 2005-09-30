The recent outburst by Tulsi Giri that the present constitution (Editorial, 'To kingdom come', #266) is a barrier to the royal takeover does not come as a surprise given this individual's shameless behaviour since the coup d'etat of 1960. Everyone knows that this individual and his ilk (Badri Mandal, Tanka Dhakal, Sachit Shumsher and Bharat Keshar) are barriers to democracy and freedom in Nepal. They are members of an anti-national, pseudo-nationalistic and power-hungry clique. They are doing the nation a great favour by, knowingly or unknowingly, hastening the regime's demise. However, my sympathies are with the monarch who has chosen the company of such dishonourable men to assist him.



S Shrestha,

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