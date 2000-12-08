Schools across the country are preparing to close down 8-14 December in response to threats from an extreme student group allied to the Maoists. The All Nepal National Free Students' Union (Revolutionary) say they (among other things) don't like Nepal's national anthem that extols the monarchy, and they want India to return occupied Nepali territory. And these demands should have been met by Thursday!



A letter signed by Devendra Parajuli, president of the student body, "requests" all schools to show solidarity with their struggle by shutting down. He told a press conference this week schools not voluntarily closing down would face action, and he warned the police not to intervene.



Most private schools have announced they will close down, not voluntarily, but out of fear of repercussion. Private schools in Lamjung and Gorkha districts have already closed after Maoist threats, and only government schools are open there. Analysts say this is part of a new Maoist strategy to extend their presence in the Valley and other areas where they are not active by seizing on what the underground group figures are populist causes.