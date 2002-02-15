Tara Nath Ranabhat, speaker of the House of Representatives, realised this week that his flippant remarks about women could easily be construed as derogatory. The participants of the Solidarity of Gender Equality conference hooted him out for doing just that. Ranabhat, who began his address to the gathering by challenging the women to “correct their ways” before demanding equality with men, even boasted that he could pass the women rights bill with a mere snap of his fingers, if he wished to. But when the women decided they could take no more and raised the volume of their protests, a visibly embarrassed Ranabhat decide to cut his speech short and slink back to his chair. But that was not all?the angry audience confronted him again at the Royal Nepal Academy, where even the organisers of the conference could not shield him from the humiliating remarks from the crowd.