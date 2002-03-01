Gillette, one of the world's leading makers of shaving products, has announced a new promo in Nepal which comes with special price cuts, and entry in a global draw that could make you richer by $1 million. The company has introduced a shave gel in a tube priced at Rs 80, and a Rs 100 rebate on its up-market razor Sensor Excel. To enter the contest to win the million dollar prize, or a chance to watch the football World Cup 2002, you need to buy special promotional packs of Gillette's Mach 3, Sensor Excel, Series Gel, deodorants and after shaves, a company statement says.

