Closed society? Deshantar, 25 November From The Nepali Press | From Issue #70 (November 30 - December 6, 2001)

.The Maoists have bitten off more than they can chew. The government was doing its best to carry forward the dialogue. This is also what the people wanted too, but the Maoists did not respect their aspirations and broke the ceasefire. Within 50 hours of breaking it they massacred a lot of people. After Dang and Syangja, it is clear that the army must be mobilised. Armies don't return to their barracks until they have finished the work assigned. The Maoists have killed soldiers, and if the army decides to react, a lot of blood will flow. The army is certainly better trained and equipped than the Maoist militia, and also larger. The international scenario is not favourable to the Maoists either. India has already declared them terrorists. Once the government here does the same, then regardless of the kind of suppression and atrocities government actions might involve, no other government or international body will speak in favour of the Maoists. There could be more bloodshed, but to what end?



The type of communism the Maoists want exists only in North Korea and Cuba. Nepalis are not interested in a closed society. There may be some people unhappy with the government's activities now, but this in no way means that they support the Maoists' actions. If the Maoists are really fighting for the rights of the people, they should make sure that people are not killed. Going by recent events, there will soon be a massive bloodbath. Once the Maoists start this, the government will not sit quietly, and certainly, it should take immediate steps to counter it. The government is responsible for providing security to the citizens. It has the fundamental responsibility to take action against people who break laws, the rules and regulations of the country. (This edit appeared a day before the emergency was declared).