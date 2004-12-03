Closing in Rukum people's government chief Sharun Banthamagar in Machhapuchhre, 25 November From The Nepali Press | From Issue #224 (December 3-9, 2004)

After the completion of the fourth convention of the people's united committee, we implemented the decisions made at the meeting. That includes taking approved decisions to the grassroots levels. What you call abduction of the people, we call voluntarism . We have been gathering people and training them. We completed the eight-kilowatt micro-hydropower plant in Simli which was possible only because of the voluntary labour provided by the local people. We spent Rs 500,000 in the scheme, built two roads in Chaurjahari and four ponds in Garamala. More than 150 latrines have been established in different locations. In the near future, we will produce five kilowatt electricity in Chhipkhola. There have been significant developments in agriculture also. In Chhipkhola, there is a vegetable farm where we train farmers. They are also trained to make 500 shawls. We plan to popularise the concept of cooperatives because we know they could help raise living standards. Right now, we have 11 cooperatives: four are related to medicine, two to livestock and the rest are hotels. In Rukumkot, the army destroyed a hotel cooperative building.



We wish to make schools peaceful areas but the security force trouble students and teachers who support us morally. They arrest them and they are 'disappeared'. As a result, we arrest teachers and students who spy against us too. When we began the people's war, our aim was to strengthen base areas. Now that we have achieved our goal, we are preparing to declare some VDCs base areas. We have shut down regions where security forces move frequently. Such places will be allowed to reopen if security forces remain confined to their camps.