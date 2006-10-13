

KIRAN PANDAY

Maoists have taken control of a school in Sunsari district and are using it as barracks for their army, in violation of the ceasefire code of conduct. News received from Khanar VDC says that Maoists took over the Sharada Higher Secondary School without any authorisation on Monday. The Maoists have said they will remain in the compound until the holiday is over, after the Chatth festival. According to a Maoist worker, Hemant, 25 cadres are currently based there, and additional militia are expected soon.



The Maoists agree that, as principal Subarna Thapa says, they took over the building without permission.



Maoists have also taken over the Holyland International Boarding School in Chitwan district's Chainpur VDC. The school has been closed for almost three years. The Basu Smriti Brigade Third Division has established a temporary camp in the school compound.



In Dharan, 22-year-old Akash Agrawal was abducted by Maoists. According to family sources, the Maoists bundled him into a taxi and disappeared down the railway line in Dharan.



In Baitadi, policeman Narbahadur Chand has been in 'custody' since Dasain. Chand, who is posted at Baitdai prison, was taken away the day after Tika.



In Salyan district's Tribeni VDC, Laxman Shrestha was taken into 'custody' after being accused of eloping with a married woman.

In Taplejung district's Khebang VDC, villagers managed to free 27 locals detained by the Maoists, but former VDC chairman Khadag Prasad Tamling and his brothers Sancha Bahadur and Himal Dhwaj Tamling are still in Maoist custody.