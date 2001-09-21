No more waiting in tea-shops and scalding your throat trying to grab a quick cuppa. Vending machines that enable you to enjoy a cup of tea or coffee at a touch of a button are now in Kathmandu. The machines are being installed in educational institutions and business houses by Rays International, the sole franchisee of Instant Tea and Coffee Vending Machines of Nestle India Ltd. The company says its machines are a one-stop tea and coffee shop that cater to the beverage needs of personnel in an efficient, hygienic, convenient and economical manner.