The parties and Prime Minister Surya Bahadur Thapa's cabinet team are not just fighting over the matter of forming an all-party government. The two have not been able to agree even on the issue of local bodies. Earlier this week, Information Minister Kamal Thapa admitted that the government, under donor pressure, had decided to form all party committees to govern local bodies that have remained without elected officials for a year-and-half. But this week, the parties declared they are not onboard. The five-party alliance said it would neither join the central government nor local bodies. "As long as this unconstitutional government is there, there is no question of joining any of its offices," Nepal Workers and Peasants' Party's Narayan Man Bijukchhe told us. The UML has warned its cadre not to join any local bodies. Most donors have frozen assistance to local bodies after the Deuba government refused to extend the terms of elected representatives. They insist that the government must include all the parties in committees to run the local bodies, even the Maoists in their strongholds.



