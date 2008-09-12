Colonising

Guna Colony's Apartments are preparing 98 flats in two apartment buildings in Lazimpat. Each of the flats has three bedrooms, kitchen, dining, living and three bathrooms. The building is also earthquake resistant and has other services including a swimming pool, health club and 24-hour security. The apartments are priced from Rs 7.9 to 1.65 million. Various banks including Guna Bank will help to arrange payments by instalment.

Dasain deals

Morang Auto Works has introduced Dasain promotions which include a Rs 10,000 discount on some motorbike models, scratch card offers and a bumper prize of a four-day, three-night trip to Japan to one lucky winner.

High interest

Kuwer Merchant Bank has introduced a 'teachers savings account scheme' and an 'easy saving account scheme'. In the former, clients can open accounts with only Rs 1,000 and receive eight per cent interest. The latter account will accept payments of just Rs 100 at seven per cent intersest. New customers will also receive discounts for other services at the bank.

NEW PRODUCTS

TUB: Home Furnishers has launched its Kaldewei bathtub, with an easy-clean finish resistant to all cosmetics and medicinal bathing preparations, perfumes and acid. It comes with a 30-year guarantee.

NEW PC: A product of ASUStek Computers, the Eee PC has been launched in Nepal by Nepal International Business, along with other ASUS products like the Eee box desktop replacement. The PC has an eight-hour battery life and weighs one kilogram. It is expected to appeal to students.

HERBAL: Alternative Herbal Products has recently launched organic coffee, spices and herbal soap under the Annapurna brand name. Spices on sale include ginger and turmeric powder. The products are available in all major departmental stores and mini-markets. The soap is priced at Rs 58.