Maoists in Rukum district are disheartened after watching their senior leaders being killed in the battle for Beni last month. A local teacher in the district said many rebels were having second thoughts about participating in raids like the one in Beni because of the high casualties. ?They say they would not like to lose their lives anymore,? the teacher said. ?In fact, combat fatigue is setting in and many want peace.? The frustration among the lower rank rebels became evident after a Maoist FM station confirmed that 50 fighters were killed in the Myagdi clash and one of the dead was Kal Bahadur Nath, vice commander of the western division. So far, he is the most high ranking rebel to have died in action. The radio also said the Maoists had captured 35 SLRs, three light machine guns, 14 shotguns, one two inch mortar and 65 .303 rifles. But even this has not been able to arrest the sinking morale.