A merger between finance company Hisef and Laxmi Bank will be the first in the history of Nepal's financial sector. The merger is proposed to be executed 1:1. While Laxmi Banks's shares are in the process of being listed with the national stock exchange, Hisef's share with a face value of Rs 100 was last traded for Rs 116. Nepal Rastra Bank has already sent their in-principle approval. Post-merger, Laxmi Bank will have a paid up capital base of Rs 610 million, making it the largest bank in the country.