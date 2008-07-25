Come together

Himalayan and Laxmi Bank recently signed an agreement to work together and make all their services available to customers of both banks. Customers can also withdraw and transfer money from any of the branches of either bank.

A decade

Nepal Industrial and Commercial Bank recently entered its 10th year of service in Nepal. It also inaugurated a branch at Battisputali. The branch is the fifth in the Valley along with New Road, Kamaladi, Pulchowk and Bhaktapur branches, and several others across Nepal.

Players

A new John Players outlet, offering formal and causal wear for men, opened at Durbarmarg recently. The store has a collection of shirts, t-shirts and trousers in a range of sizes. John Players has three other outlets at Bluebird mall, WTC, and Putalisadak.

NEW PRODUCTS

SECRET SMS: Innovative has introduced a new service in Nepal which enables all mobile users to send encoded SMSs that can't be read by anyone but the recipient. Secret SMS uses cryptographic algorithms and costs Rs 50 per month.

LA VIVA: Viva, a new compact car from Perodua, is spacious from the inside, features a secure body structure, collapsible shaft mechanism and double air bags. It comes in high mileage of 650cc and 850cc, 1000 cc standard and premium models.

MOBILE: Sony Ericsson was officially launched in Nepal. Its authorised distributor, Future Tech, will introduce new Sony Ericsson mobile phones including Walkman, Cyber-shot TM and new-generation business phones, along with other accessories of the brand.