BILASH RAI

There is no other way to write the new constitution, protect the peace process and reduce foreign interference than for the political leadership to work together. Yet they can't bring themselves to do it.

Individually, they all give speeches saying there is no alternative to consensus politics. But their actions say just the opposite. Even when antagonistic parties get together, like the NC and the Maoists, it is for selfish and partisan reasons. Threatening "to capture state power through a people's rebellion" and a bloodbath will not take the process forward. Openly moving around with guns, refusing to rehabilitate those rejected in the cantonments, continuing to obstruct parliament, will not help.

The election of respected jurist Nilambar Acharya to the constitutional committee shows how negotiations and compromise can lead to a favourable outcome. The parties have proven that they can act responsibly and do the right thing. Acharya's election will hopefully give momentum to the constitution-writing process, which has been pushed back five times.