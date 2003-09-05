Call it escapism or catharsis, the Nepali public are long overdue a really good bout of laughter. Hot on the heels of Vir Das comes another comic sensation to our fair city. Boman Irani is a noted photographer who may never have explored his talent for the stage had it not been for friends like choreographer Shiamak Davar who pushed him into auditioning for an Alyque Padamsee production.How the multitalented Boman Irani manages to juggle photography, theatre and film is anybody's guess. He's the familiar face in several adfilms for colas, washing machines and the ilk, but he won't be here to sell anything. On the contrary, the man who received rave reviews for Feroze Khan's 'Mahatma vs Gandhi' will be wearing his funny face for his stand up comedy routine 'What Fun?'. We hear that he had to work in a few guitar solos to give the audience a chance to catch their breaths from all that laughing.'What Fun?' by Boman Irani, Soaltee Crowne Plaza on 13 September.