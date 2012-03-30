Nepal: Has there been a consensus in the special committee?

Minendra Rijal:

Last week, the PM tabled a proposal that went against earlier agreements and we protested. But now he has expressed commitment to initiate integration as per the 7-point deal and we welcome that.

Why was the PM's proposal unacceptable?

The number and qualification as well as the training duration must be as per Nepal Army's prescribed standards. We cannot compromise on legal norms and standards to accommodate somebody's interest.

But the PM's proposal, which was forwarded by the Nepal Army had accommodated these guidelines,

hadn't it?

The proposal was tabled by the PM and not the Nepal Army. The proposal is full of clauses that run counter to the Nepal Army Act and its regulations. The PM and his party tried to force it on us but since there was widespread condemnation, they are coming around to the 7-point deal.

Is the NC jittery about the Maoists dealing directly with the Nepal Army on integration?

There is no direct deal, and I repeat, the NA has not forwarded any proposal to the PM. So it is wrong to speculate.

What about the rumours that the Maoists will be given high posts in the new directorate?

It is not possible to give them any post above the Major, and even in the PM's proposal there is no such provision. But I don't think we should reject the proposal outright. Once the clauses that run counter to the 7-point deal are corrected, the proposal will be workable. The Maoists must understand that they cannot have their cake and eat it too.