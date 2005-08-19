He has dispensed drugs and directed a local INGO but dishing out food is how Ananta Amatya really gets his kicks. After graduating in pharmacy from Ohio State University he worked for a number of years as a pharmacist in the US. But that didn't grab him much.It was while managing the South Asian operations of the Swiss food chain Movenpick that Amatya realised his hunger for the food industry. At the same time he explored his passion for interior design by designing Movenpick restaurants in Maldives, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.After working in 16 different countries, Amatya decided to return to Nepal-at a time when most Nepalis are headed in the other direction. "I have lived and travelled in many places but never felt like I belonged anywhere but at home in Nepal," he says.Passion for good food and design led Amatya to open Kidz in Kupondole. "I started this place to bring out the child in each and every person," says Amatya. But catering to kids is a serious business for the restaurateur, who believes in giving 100 percent to everything he does. "You do not need an institution to train you, if you are committed enough you will go that extra mile to train yourself."Kidz' menu reflects Amatya's international CV. Fresh and crisp Belgian waffles, blue cheese pizza and tiramisu are only a few of the exotic items. More foreign flavours can be found decorating the interior: Kiwi glider kites hanging from the ceiling, a huge steel train from China, green lovebirds and three guinea pigs in cute cages. The caf?'s bathrooms are clean and kid-sized.Amatya's advice to others who want to do things differently? Go after what you want. "Most people think about the risk of failing and do not forge ahead-there is always a chance that you may fail but you will never know unless you try." And what a happy state of affairs that he has decided to do that in his native Nepal and not Nebraska.