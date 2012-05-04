If you've already felt the thrill of paragliding, bungy jumped with the Bhote Kosi beneath you, and even lowered yourself by canyoning down a waterfall, then here is one more adventure to add to your list. On the north side of Sarangkot, 15 km from Lakeside, is a newly constructed zip line launch site.

From a distance, a zip line looks similar to a cable car. But unlike cable cars, zip lines use gravity to pull the user forward on an inclined rope. The user is securely strapped on a seat which is attached onto the cable. A magnetic breaking system brings the seat to a halt at the landing.

The zip line has been constructed by HighGround Adventures and is being introduced under the name SkyZip. With a 56 percent incline and a length of 1.8 km, SkyZip offers a 2,000 feet drop from Sarangkot to Hyamja at speeds of over 140 km per hour. SkyZip is the first of its kind in South Asia and also the longest in the world.

"Our equipment was designed and fitted by an American company named Zip-flyer," says Santosh Shrestha of HighGround Adventures and adds, "they also trained our staff, and the test rides have all been successful."

With construction requiring only a few finishing touches, SkyZip expects to begin operations within May. Strap up for a speedy trip down to Hyamja, with a panoramic view of the Annapurna range.

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Jaun hai Pokhara

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