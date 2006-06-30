The judicial investigation commission headed by former Supreme Court justice Krishna Jung Rayamajhi interrogated former Vice Chairman of the royal cabinet, Kirtinidhi Bista, king's advisor Sharad Chandra Shah and two others on Tuesday.



Talking to reporters after the interrogation, Bista said he was ready to take responsibility, as the vice-chairman of the royal government, for the incidents during the people's movement but claimed that then cabinet was not involved in the killings.

Shah denied that he worked as King Gyanendra's advisor during the royal regime



The Rayamajhi commission also interrogated former secretary of science and technology ministry, Bal Krishna Prasain, and former DIG of Nepal Police, Ashok Shrestha. The Commission has already interrogated Tulsi Giri, other former ministers and police officials in connection with their alleged role in suppressing the people's movement.



According to himalkhabar.com the commission has called President of the World Hindu Federation and advisor to the king, Bharat Kesari Simha and Foreign Minister during the royal regime Ramesh Nath Panday on 5 July, Wednesday. Similarly former Education and Sport Minister Radheshyam Mainali, former secretary of the Ministry of Communication Kumar Poudel and Chief District Officer of Kathmandu during Jana Andolan, Sushil Ghimire has been called for interrogation on 6 July, Thursday.