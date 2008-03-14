Exactly a month from today, Nepali people will vote in the great move towards a new era. The day will be historic in the creation of a modern Nepal. The voting will instruct the government to establish the federal republican Nepal that has been announced in the interim constitution.

As the CA polls near, royalists and foreign powers who are against the nation are worried that the people will choose revolutionary forces in the elections. The imperialists and feudalists have come to the conclusion that now there is no stopping the victory of the revolutionary people in Nepal, and these enemies of the Nepali people are conspiring against the CA polls. There is no doubt that the people will once again foil their attempt.

The Maoists are responsibly trying to unite the leftist parties, patriots and republicans, and help them work together to make the CA polls successful. However, the UML are siding with the conspiring imperialists and feudal royalists. The people have begun to despise the opportunistic and cowardly nature of the UML. The Maoists are committed to making the people win.