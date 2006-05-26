Committee to monitor truce 30 May | 9.10 PM NST Update | From Issue #299 (May 26 - June 1, 2006)

The HoR formed a 21-member parliamentary committee headed by Speaker Subash Nembang on Tuesday to monitor the Code of Conduct and peace negotiations between the government and the Maoists.



The motion to form a parliamentary committee to monitor the talks and the 25-point Code of Conduct was unanimously approved and has been given the right to advise the government on the peace process.



Deputy Speaker Chitra Lekha Yadav is the vice-chairperson of the committee and includes members like Asta Laxmi Shakya, Ananda Dhungana, Kamala Panta, Govinda Bikram Shah, Chakra Prasad Bastola, Chitra Bahadur KC, Tek Bahadur Chokhyal, Narayan Man Bijukchhe, Bharat Mohan Adhikari, Mahendra Pandey, Yagyajit Shah, Ram Krishna Tamrakar, Renu Yadav, Kashi Poudel, Tirthaa Gautam and Sushila Swanar.



At the first round of peace talks last Friday, the government and the rebels announced a 25-point Code of Conduct and agreed to invite credible national and international monitoring teams to oversee the ceasefire and compliance to the Code of Conduct.