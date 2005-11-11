The man who has been pleading with New Delhi's power brokers to get him reinstated in power here, CPN (UML) General Secretary Madhab Kumar Nepal, has strongly condemned China's recent decision to provide Nepal with arms and ammunition. Nepal has always been critical of China for what he calls its lack of support for the 1990 movement. Beijing has not reacted to the remarks but they have exposed the real face of leftist leaders like Nepal and revealed how communism works in Nepal. While China has stepped forward to help its small neighbour fight terrorism, communist parties like the CPN (UML) have condemned the assistance. Madhab Kumar Nepal's posture proves he will go to any extent to please India, the country that the communists have always criticized as expansionist. The real irony is that a certain section of Nepalis still believe Madhab to be their leader despite his pro-India stance. Isn't it high time these people knew the real identity of their leaders? Madhab's latest visit to New Delhi has proven one more thing-the expansionists in India are more comfortable with communists than with those dressed up as democrats. They know that those so-called communists can better serve their vested interests.