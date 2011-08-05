Kamdar Aug 6, 2011

Wow 200k for the family of Maoist combatants who were killed and disappeared during the conflict and what about the family members of our Armed Forces who fought for the country and gave their lives, limbs and other sacrifice they made during that tough times. Some of might have post traumatic stress disorder coz of the war and their valuable time and effort to save public ???? Who will talk about that ? I havnt heard or seen any news and articles around the media and we dont have any system to respect our heroes like other countries.Even public are always ahead in their criticism. If the armed forces wasnt there what would have happend to all of us anybody thought about it. Maoist would never come to the table if Armed Forces wasnt there to defeat them Have some respect to our National Heros!!!!