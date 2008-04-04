A complaint has been filed against Minister of Physical Planning and Works Hisila Yami ( CPN-Maoist candidate for Kathmandu-7), and Maoist chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal (CPN-Maoist candidate for Kathmandu-10) at the Election Commission by the Kathmandu Valley Mobilisation Committee.

The complaint was filed against them for not adhering to the EC code of conduct during campaigning and for not removing election graffiti as directed. A complaint has also been filed against the Maoists for using government funds to campaign in Lalitpur-1. Hisila Yami has included statistics of funds allocated by the ministry for development works in her campaign pamphlet. The complaint lambasts Yami for making public government expenditure in her election campaign to get votes.

It is understood that the Mobilisation Committee will sit with the organisations monitoring the election to discuss the issues raised.