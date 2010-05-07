The alternative to negotiations and consensus are negotiations and consensus, not conflict and confrontation. Only consensus politics can take this country forward, excluding one or the other party will neither bring us peace nor a new constitution. Which is why both the Maoists and non-Maoists must be serious about finding a negotiated settlement. The Maoist street agitation is historic in the way it has been conducted in a disciplined and peaceful manner. If the same elegance were reflected at the negotiating table, we would not be far from an agreement. This means both sides have to give in a bit, to compromise. The resignation of the prime minister and the simultaneous withdrawal of the strike call could be one such meeting point. So, in the name of the people, find a compromise quick.