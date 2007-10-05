

MIN BAJRACHARYA

Yes and no. We haven't had bilateral consultations for a long time with the government of Nepal for obvious reasons. The timing is perfect but didn't know I would be here during such interesting times.I can't promise that now as it depends on what happens here.There is of course a deadlock situation. Some sort of compromise should be found. It is quite important that elections take place as planned in November and help the country get back to normalcy.We have stayed here throughout all the turbulent years. We will continue our cooperation.We have two top priorities. One, Finland is concerned about climate change, which is on every international agenda these days with environmental issues and sustainable use of natural resources. In the years ahead we may concentrate on these issues. Two, we are also trying to help countries emerging from a conflict and crisis situation and also trying to help in peace processes.You can't have development without security. You have to have security and a politically and a militarily stable society to build it.My personal feelings are a bit confused to be quite honest about what's going to happen, and if the elections are postponed hopefully it will not be for a long time. The Nepali people deserve stability and development. We want to see more tourists coming to this country, which is so beautiful, but tourists also require stability.