

COMRADES: UML stalwarts, including Madhab Nepal, sing the Internationale at the inauguration of the Lalitpur District Party Convention on 4 January.





IN FULL TECHNICOLOUR: Masked dancers get ready to jive to celebrate 100 days of Keshab Sthapit's mayorship, which he kicked off with a cultural extravaganza on Tuesday.





PHOTO OP: Photojournalist Rajesh Gurung gets a dousing as the fire brigade arrives to put out flames during a student demo at Ratna Park on Wednesday.





MOCK FUNERAL: Activists carry a mock corpse of 'regression' down Bagh Bazar for a cremation at Ratna Park on Wednesday. Three students and two senior police oficers were seriously injured in street clashes.





SKY WRITING: Many Kathmandu residents thought this contrail of an airliner on a holding pattern at 33,000ft above Kathmandu airport for visibility to improve last week was a sign from heaven.