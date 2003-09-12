Amnesty International has condemned Monday's series of explosions in Kathmandu Valley that left one schoolboy dead and injured more than a dozen others. In its press statement, the London-based human rights organisation said that the timing and places chosen for the blasts could have resulted into more civilian casualties. "Given the bombs went off between 9 and 10.30 in the morning-just as offices were opening-we are concerned that these bombings were indiscriminate and likely to kill or injure civilians. We question whether sufficient measures had been taken to prevent such casualties," it said. The explosions happened at six government offices in Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur. Amnesty also condemned the killing of a journalist and teacher, Gyanendra Khadka, in Sindhupalchok.



