Condition critical Kantipur, 21 February From The Nepali Press | From Issue #288 (March 3-9, 2006)

KHOTANG-With its doctor absent, the district hospital has been unable to treat people for the past two weeks. Out of the three designated posts, the doctor has left for a workshop in Biratnagar and the hospital does not have a single trained medical professional. There are no doctors in Ainselukhar or Chisapani since the establishment of health centres-instead, health assistants are running these centres. In most of the district's health centres, posts are vacant. The vacant posts include one medical supervisor, one medical assistant, nine health assistants, five staff nurses, two lab technicians, nine auxiliary health workers, five auxiliary nurse/midwife, eight rural health workers and 15 maternal child health worker.



PALPA-He hasn't studied radiography or any other profession and from the government office all he gets is a peon's salary. But since July 2004, peon Karki has been working as the radiographer, dark room assistant and has even been taking x-rays. Karki, who continues to do the cleaning, says he has been interested in radiography for the past seven years. "I used to observe how the sirs used to do it and then they would answer my questions in simple language so that I understood how it is done," he explains.



SALYAN-Ever since the x-ray machine in the district hospital broke down, locals have faced a problem-they must go to Nepalganj for x-rays. The hospital called in an engineer from Delhi but he was unable to fix it and said it could only be repaired in India. This will cost Rs 80,000, money that the hospital does not have.