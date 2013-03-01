BIKASH DWARE

Khil Raj Regmi: I took the decision for the greater good of the country, to help solve the political deadlock, and guide the country towards a solution. I did not decide to agree with the parties’ proposal because I have personal ambitions to become prime minister.

There is a writ filed in the Supreme Court demanding your resignation before you head the government. Did you tell the parties that you will not agree to anything until the SC decides on this case?

I have made my views clear in the press statement where I have said that whatever happens from here on will be based on political consensus, clearing constitutional obstacles, and respecting the rule of law.

If the SC decides that a CJ can’t be prime minister, will you rethink your decision?

I have complete respect for the judiciary and I won’t go against it. So I think I have already answered your question. The supremacy of law applies to everyone and there can’t be a difference of opinion about this.

People say you are an upright and wise man. If the SC removes obstacles through this writ will you agree to head the government?

My neutrality, honesty, and commitment towards an independent judiciary are more important when people raise questions about the independence of the judiciary. When I work at the PMO, it will be different and I won’t be involved in the day-to-day activities of the SC.

Does that mean you will not be involved with the SC?

Yes, I will not authorise court proceedings at the SC. I will not do so and I must not do so, that is what separation of powers means.

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